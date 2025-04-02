Peck, Phyllis Ann



It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Phyllis Ann Peck, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend to many, who left this world on March 29, 2025. Born on May 1, 1926 to the late Virgil and Icy (Setty) Neff, Phyllis lived a life filled with love and laughter along with countless moments of joy with her family. Everyone who knew Phyllis knew her family was the center of her life, followed closely by her love for flowers and jewelry. She took great pride in her grandchildren and loved a silly story or game that made others laugh. Phyllis enjoyed sharing stories about all her years in Garden Club, with her dearest friends, and has numerous slides to prove it. Even though Phyllis was not able to attend church regularly in recent years, her church family was also a very important portion of her life. Her presence touched the lives of every person she met, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, grace, generosity, and love. This legacy was most obvious in her joyous relationship with her many children and grandchildren. Phyllis inspired everyone to value family, follow the rules, be kind, that jewelry makes every moment better, and most important to keep your socks pulled up. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of over 64 years, Roger Peck. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Robert & Molly Peck, Jim & Cindy Peck, and Linda & Paul Bok, her two grandchildren, Clint Laird and Emily Peck, and many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren by marriage. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her memory will live on in the hearts of everyone. A funeral will be held on Friday, April 4 at North Hampton Community Church. Phyllis' viewing will take place from 11:00am to 1:00pm with her service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Clark Memorial Home or North Hampton Community Church in Phyllis' honor. Phyllis' family feel indebted to Clark Memorial Home for the incredible care they provived her for the past seven years. As we remember Phyllis, we celebrate her life and the impact she had on the world. May her spirit continue to inspire all of us to live as gracefully as she did with the love she embodied. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



