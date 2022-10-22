PEARSON,



Robert-Arve Shade



2/17/1993 - 10/15/2022



Robert-Arve Shade Pearson, died on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the age of 29 years old. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on February 17, 1993. He was the son of Neva Spencer Pearson, Jeffersonville, Indiana, / Winchester, Kentucky, and Robert Pearson, Beavercreek, Ohio. The grandson of the late John Shelt and Marge Orvie Toler Spencer, Winchester, Kentucky. Nephew of Bonnie Sue Spencer, Jeffersonville, Indiana / Winchester, Kentucky, John S. Spencer, Nicholasville, Kentucky, and Marla Brown, Dallas, Texas. Brother of Johnna SharlaSue (Adam) Embry, New Albany, Indiana, and Uncle of niece Esme Elvira Embry, New Albany. He also has three cousins: Andrea Michelle (Travis) Peterson, (children: Henry and Liam) Papillion, Nebraska, Jonathan W. Spencer, Winchester, Kentucky, and Maxim C. Spencer, Nicholasville, Kentucky. He has two special dogs, Shadow, and Benny and one special crested gecko, Tilly. He also leaves behind on his mother's side a large family of great-aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends. He graduated from Beavercreek High School, Beavercreek, Ohio, in 2011. He earned two Associate of Arts degrees one in sociology and the other one in IT networking from the Bluegrass Community and Technical College, Lexington, Kentucky. He was on the Dean's List every semester and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. He earned from Bluegrass Community and Technical College certificates for Security + Prep, Net + Prep, Computer Tech Basic, Cisco Networking, Computer Technician, and CIT Fundamentals. He participated in the National Cybersecurity League - Cyber Skyline and achieved over 50 percent of the points for his team during the competition. He earned the Software Guild certificate in Web Development Bootcamp - Java language. And, he passed the CISCO Certified Network Associate (CCNA) certification. He was employed by the Yum Brand, Louisville, Kentucky, as an IT Specialist. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, October 22, 1 PM at the Scobee Funeral Home in Winchester, Kentucky, with Rev. Warren Toler officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday from 11 AM to 1 PM. Burial is at Clarmont Cemetery. He will be laid to rest beside his Papaw and Mamaw, whom he was named after. Pallbearers: Brad Clem, Jonathan Spencer, Lynn Toler II, George Johnson, Johnathan Jones and Richard Aaron Johnson (Louisville, KY). Although he is no longer physically here, he will live in the hearts of those who loved and cherished him forever.

