PEARSON, Earl

PEARSON, Jr., Earl



Earl Pearson Jr., age 66, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Earl was born August 2, 1955, in Middletown, Ohio, the son of the late



Earl and Dorothy (Johnson)



Pearson, Sr.



He is survived by his three sisters, Brenda (Ron) Morris, Pam (Bob) Gaston and Donna



(Robin) Roser; nieces and nephews, Jason Morris, Melissa Morris, Jacob (Brittany) Oney,



Zachary (Kayla) Gaston, Megan (James Malott) Gaston; grand- nieces and nephews, Nolan and Norah Oney, Rowan, Rory and Holden Gaston, Travis and Arianna Margerum. He is also



survived by close friends, James Little, Donnie Crow and Scott Greene.



Earl was a graduate of Franklin High School and a long time employee of IKO.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the Anderson Funeral Home, Franklin Chapel, 1357 E. Second Street, with Reverend Donnie Crow officiating. Interment will follow in Woodhill Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. The family requests that anyone attending the visitation and services to wear a mask due to the current health issues.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Pearson family.




