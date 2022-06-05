springfield-news-sun logo
X

PEARSON, Donna

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

PEARSON (Morris),

Donna Mae

12/10/1933 - 5/29/2022

Donna Mae Morris Pearson, 88 of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, following a short illness. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donna is survived by four daughters, Deb (Mark) Summers of McArthur, OH,

Dianna (Joe) Clark-Adkins

of Albuquerque, NM, Dolly (George) Steinbron of Jesup and Dayna (Thomas) Berndsen of Cedar Rapids; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband John; her parents, sister and brother. Donna was born on December 10, 1933, in Seymour, MO, the daughter of Jesse and Bertie Miller Morris and graduated in 1951 from Mansfield High School in Seymour, MO. She married John Pearson on December 22, 1952, in Springfield, MO. Donna was a drapery seamstress and owned her own business, Pearson's Designs for many years. Donna enjoyed sewing and

genealogy. She loved her family and enjoyed time with them.

Memorials may be directed to the family.


www.teahenfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
TEWS, Carl
2
PRIDEMORE, Billy
3
BRUMITT, Betty
4
ASHWORTH, Virginia
5
BOLING, Sean
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top