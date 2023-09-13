Peace, James



Survived by his wife; Candy, his children Kimberly, Nathan, Ruthann, Andrew, and Mary, eleven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and his brothers Jerry and Clifford. Visitation will take place at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, on Friday, September 15, 2023, from 4pm-8pm. Celebration of Life Service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7118 Dutchland Parkway, Liberty Township, OH 45044, Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 12 noon. Full obituary HodappFuneralHome.com



Funeral Home Information

Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township

6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.

Liberty Township, OH

45044

