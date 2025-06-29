Payton, Kathleen Mae



KATHLEEN MAE PAYTON, 84, of Springfield passed away on June 25, 2025. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on February 7, 1941 to her parents Elmer and Catherine (Broadback) Adkins. Kathleen dedicated over 30 years of her life to serving the residents of Clark County with kindness and integrity during her career as the clerk for county commissioners. She was the heart of the office and always took great pride in her work. She forged many friendships and lifelong connections during her time there. Outside of work, Kathleen was a gifted crocheter and avid crafter. She could often be found with a project in hand always making thoughtful handmade gifts for friends and family. Kathleen was also known for her fudge and cookies. Her creativity and baking brought warmth and joy to many. Kathleen is survived by her son Bobby Payton and grandchildren Lauren and Cheyenne Payton. She is preceded in death by her brother Jim Adkins and beloved pet Casey. A committal service will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel on Wednesday July 2, 2025 at 10:30am. To leave condolences please visit www.littletonandrue.com





