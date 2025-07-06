Paus, Joan Eileen



Joan Eileen Paus, born July 12, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2025, in Centerville, Ohio. She was the beloved daughter of the late John and Madelynne (Skoog) Siovic.



Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert (Bob) Paus, with whom she shared sixty wonderful years of marriage; her dear sister Jeanne Steibel; and her granddaughter, Jennifer Anne Riley.



She is survived by her devoted children: Kathi Davis (Dallas), Carol Bernheim (John), Chris Paus (Paula), Mary Williams, and Nancy Paus. Joan was a proud grandmother to Michael Riley (Shelby), Sara Temmesfeld, Rachel Roberts (Kyle), Laura Bernheim, Lisa Bernheim, Jacob Williams, Matthew Williams, and Abby Williams. She was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren: Austin Riley, Anthony (Jacy) Riley, Lexi Temmesfeld, Amelia Temmesfeld, Alec Temmesfeld, Judah Roberts, Evie Roberts, and Natalie Roberts. She leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and her sister, Madelynne Schwartz.



Raised in Chicago, Joan attended the University of Illinois, where she met the love of her life, Bob. Together, they lived in several cities-including Cincinnati, Chicago, and Syracuse-before settling in Centerville, Ohio in 1970. A dedicated homemaker and stay-at-home mom for many years, Joan later worked at Sears in the Dayton Mall, where she became well known and beloved by coworkers and customers alike. Her friendly spirit was so memorable that she often ran into former coworkers during her travels-no matter where she went.



Joan had a zest for life and a heart for connection. She was a long-time volunteer at Cox Arboretum and enjoyed countless hobbies: playing bridge, reading and attending book clubs, knitting, and gardening. She cherished beach vacations with her family, never hesitating to boogie board or ride wave runners-even into her later years. She loved traveling with Bob, especially in their retirement years, often going on free-form adventures. She and Bob were famous for their clever costumes and winning streaks at the neighborhood Halloween party. She also enjoyed gatherings with their neighborhood gourmet dinner club, as well as Sunday post-mass brunches with her lady friends of St. Leonard's at the Station House. Whether it was a party, a holiday, or a casual gathering, Joan loved being surrounded by family and friends.



Joan will be remembered for her warmth, curiosity, humor, and genuine interest in the lives of those around her. She will also be remembered for her now-famous stubborn streak as she endeavored to maintain her independence, and to remain on this earth as long as possible with her beloved family. She lived a full and joyful life and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



Her family would like to express their gratitude for the loving care Joan received from the staff at the St. Leonard's assisted living and long term care facilities.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at 11 a.m. at the St. Leonard Chapel (St. Leonard Way, Centerville OH). Visitation will be held prior to the service at the chapel, commencing at 10:15 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Franciscan Center on the St. Leonard campus, immediately following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to St. Vincent de Paul Society, or Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley.



