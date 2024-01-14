Paulson, Jane A.



Jane A. Paulson passed away peacefully at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton on December 16, 2023. Jane was 91 years old. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 68 years Roy Paulson (9/09/2023). Jane is survived by her children -- daughter Leslie, son Bob (Michael) and her two granddaughters Katherine and Elizabeth (Rocky). Also, by her sister Nancy (Richard) and brother Evan (Linda). Jane was beloved and cherished by both her immediate and extended family, and many friends. She will be missed more than words can say. Per Jane's wishes, her obituary was to be short and sweet. Services overseen by Tobias will be private: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



The family would like to thank Hospice of Dayton for their wonderful care and kindness. If you would like to donate in her memory, the family has picked the charities listed below:



https://www.hospiceofdayton.org



https://www.michaeljfox.org/



Thank you.



