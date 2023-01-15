PAULSON, Despina Helen



11/10/1931- 01/09/2023



Despina Helen Paulson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend passed peacefully on January 9th, 2023. She was 91 years old. Born and raised on a farm in Wallkill, NY, she enjoyed a happy childhood with her two older brothers and Greek immigrant parents. As a young woman, she moved to Manhattan where she worked as a secretary and studied at NYU. She met her husband, Louis, while skiing. They married and lived in Ohio where they raised their two children, Basil and Sophia. In midlife, Despina returned to school and completed her bachelor's degree in social work. She had a passion for working with the elderly, and traveled around southern Ohio establishing the first Alzheimer's support groups in the area to which she was dedicated. In her last two decades, Despina returned to Wallkill She is survived by her children, grandchildren. The funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Newburgh, NY, or two organizations that Despina ardently supported: Planned Parenthood and the Alzheimer's Foundation.

