Pauley, Carolyn D.



Carolyn D. Pauley 81, of New Carlisle, passed away after a long illness on Sunday, June 8, 2025. She was born on February 5, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan to the late Louis and Dorothy Wuesthoff. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her former husband and father of her three children, Richard Franklin Pauley; her two sisters, Madeline Beedy & Patricia Stewart; and son-in-law Wayne Gray. She is survived by her children, Michael (Kimberly) Pauley, Debbie Gray, Denise (Eddie) Robinson; ex husband and caregiver Jimmy Robison; grandchildren, Sydney (Mason) Haskins, Mackenzie Pauley & Dylan Robinson. Visitation will be held at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home on Saturday June 14, 2025, from 9am to 11am with the service to follow at 11am. Burial to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com