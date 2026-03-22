Paula Beiser

Beiser, Paula



Paula Elaine (Fouts) Beiser, 80, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2026 at Spring Hills of Middletown. She was the daughter and only child of Paul and Dorothy (Rutledge) Fouts of Middletown.



Paula was a graduate of Middletown High School and Miami University where she earned her Bachelor of Arts and Science degree. She retired from Butler County Juvenile Court as a Probation Officer, where she completed 17 years of service.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Gary Francis Beiser - married April 8, 1967. She is survived by her three sons, Jonathan (Kirk) of Hamilton, Matthew (Lori) of Hamilton, and Patrick (David) of Panama City Beach, FL, two grandchildren Jacob and Jessie Beiser of Trenton, their mother Julie Beiser, cousins, brother and sister in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Paula valued knowledge and education. Paula taught as a substitute teacher for Middletown City Schools and was proud of her work as a volunteer at Atrium Medical Center in the Emergency Department and at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She volunteered for many years with Middfest. Along with her dear friend Barbara Brown and cousin Virginia Draa, co-founded the Sweet Dreams Foundation, providing pillows for children in foster care in Butler County and One Way Farm.



After retiring in 1998, Paula divided her time between Middletown and a winter residence in Naples Florida where she maintained her enthusiasm for public service as a Social Worker for Hospice of Collier County. She enjoyed a position in sales of fine art at Shelton Galleries of Fine Art in Naples. She organized and led 'Great Decisions' - a discussion group of the Foreign Policy Association at the Naples Public Library for eight years. She was a member of World Affairs Councils of America.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 30, 2026 from Noon-1PM at the Chapel of Woodside Cemetery & Arboretum, 1401 Woodside Blvd, Middletown, OH 45044. Interment will follow with a reception for friends and family in the Community room at Woodside. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com