Paul Stein

Stein, Paul Matthew



Age 90 of Dayton, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 14, 2025. He was preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Mary (Skrha) Stein, son Dan Stein, brother Robert Stein, and sister, Mary Lewis. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Dorothy (Gudorf) Stein; children, Debra (Andy) Jacobson, Doug (Becky) Stein, Paula (Greg) Sabo, and Tony (Margo) Stein; grandchildren, Julian Jacobson (Nicole), Stephen Jacobson, Nicole (Aaron) Cook, Lindsay (Adam) Blakely, Brooke (Paul) Shoemaker, Brandon Stein (Emma), Alyssa (Tim) Shovlin, Abby (Zach) Zwiesler, Haley Sabo (Jamie), Alec Stein, Bailey Stein (Audrey), Madison Stein, and Macy Stein; great-grandchildren, Landon, Annabelle, Logan, and Adelyn Cook, AJ and Kenzee Blakely, Piper Shoemaker, and Daniel and Benjamin Shovlin. Born November 30, 1935, in Cincinnati, Ohio, he lived a life defined by service, devotion, and integrity. A graduate of Chaminade High School, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1956 including serving in Cuba and on the commissioning crew for the USS Forrestal. He earned his Engineering Technology degree from the University of Dayton in 1958. For over 30 years, he worked at the Defense Electronics Supply Center as an Electronic Technician, known for precision and dedication. He also managed Stein's Market, the family grocery and meat business, sustaining it after his father's accident. Retiring in 1990, he embraced carpentry and craftsmanship, earning the nickname "Mr. Fixit." He was a devoted grandfather, generous neighbor, and cheerful Santa who brought joy to family and friends. He will be remembered as dependable, thoughtful, and tenacious-a man of dignity whose legacy is gratitude for the sacrifices he made, the lessons he taught, and the love he gave. The family would like to extend their gratitude for the support from Dynamic Senior Solutions provided over the past year, especially Kevin McClure who Paul considered a special friend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Monday, December 22, 2025, at St. Helen Catholic Church. Fr. Del Staigers celebrant. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel from 1pm – 4pm on Sunday, December 21. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Paul to Hospice of Dayton, OH and St. Vincent DePaul Society (St. Helen's Church).



