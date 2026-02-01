Groff, Paul E.



Paul was born on February 14, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Paul H and Marie (Merow) Groff. He was married to his beloved wife Judith who precedes him in death. He is survived by his son Christopher E. Groff; step-children Karen Roberts, Scott Alexander, April Jones, Julie Schwab; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



He graduated from the Columbus Academy and The Ohio State University. He retired from the Franklin County Municipal Court in Columbus after serving for 32 years. He was the former President of Northern Kiwanis of Columbus, former Scout Master of Troop 79 of Columbus, Life Member,of Worthington, Ohio VFW Lodge 2328, served in the United States Air Force as Occupation Force in Germany, and a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Franklin, Ohio.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 14, 2026 at 11:00 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Franklin, Ohio. A Memorial Service will follow at noon with Julius Fingerle and Will Lapp presiding. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church in memory of Paul. Online sympathies may be shared at www.anderson_fh.com for the family of Paul Groff.





