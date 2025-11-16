Paul Frost

Frost, Paul Dane



Paul Dane Frost, age 85, of Miami Township, passed away Sunday, November 9, 2025 at Ohio's Hospice surrounded by family. He was born February 10, 1940 in Adams County, Ohio the son of the late William and Mary Jane Frost. He graduated from Seaman High School, class of 1958. Paul had a long career in binding, working for McCalls - Dayton Press, and later in roofing, working for HJ Becker. After retirement he worked part time for Walnut Grove Country Club and was working there until just 2 months ago. He served his Country in the United States Army. Paul was a man of faith and attended West Carrollton Church of the Nazarene. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed time spent hunting. Paul was quite the gardener and grew vegetables every year. He had an adventurous spirit and traveled the world with his wife. Paul loved spending time with family and being a grandpa was his greatest joy. He will be deeply missed. He is preceded in death by his Parents; Sisters, Dora Young, and Dorothy Rabin; and Brothers, Dale Frost, and Donald Frost. Paul is survived by his Wife of 62 years, Vivian Frost; Daughters, Dana M. (Scott) Ealum, and Dea (Tim) Cain; Grandchildren, Chad DeWeese, Ashley (Jon) Parsons, Justin Cooper, and Holly Cooper; Great-grandchildren, McKenzie Parsons, and Jonathan Parsons; Sister, Doris Ruef; Best Friend, Homer Chandler; and numerous Nieces and Nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 18, 2025 from 10:30AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00PM at Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in West Carrollton. To share a memory of Paul or leave a special message for his family, please visit the Guestbook below.



