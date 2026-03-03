Paul Foley

Foley, Paul A.



Paul Anthony Foley, 57 of Fairfield, died unexpectedly on January 28, 2026.



Paul was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 26, 1968, at Good Samaritan Hospital to Eugene and Delores Foley.



He was a 1986 graduate of Mount Healthy High School where, as a member of the band, he excelled as a percussionist. After graduation, Paul joined the United States Marine Corps and served proudly and honorably as a member of the 2nd Marine Division Band based at Camp Lejeune. In addition, he also saw action in Iraq during Operation Desert Storm.



After his military service, Paul attended Kent State University where he continued to build and develop his musical gifts and talents, eventually transferring to the University of Cincinnati. Paul further pursued his education at Miami University, where he was also employed, becoming the overnight supervisor at King Library. His tenure at Miami lasted over 20 years.



Along the way, Paul discovered a love of the outdoors and became not only an accomplished hiker and mountain biker but also developed a love for fly fishing. Never afraid to try new things, he took on blacksmithing and even tried his hand at rugby. A lifelong learner, his bookshelf was always filled with a wide array of topics, science fiction being a particular favorite.



But the one true love, above all, was his music. Paul not only loved music, he lived it!



Paul is survived by his parents Gene and Delores, his brother Doug (Wendy), his favorite sister Sherri (TomRay) Sanders, his wife, Leah, and three sons Caelan, Liam, and Quinn Henson. In addition, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Of special note would be Matt Comstock who shared Paul's love of music as a devoted friend, bandmate and companion to untold numbers of concerts.



In lieu of a formal service, please join us on Saturday March 7, 2026, from 5-9pm at Berd's Bar and Grill 500 Wessel Drive in Fairfield, Ohio for a celebration of life and a rocking sendoff that we think Paul would have loved.



Rest in peace brother. Keep the rhythm going on the other side!



