Paul Eichhold

Eichhold, Paul Richard "Dick"



Paul R. "Dick" Eichhold from Fairfield, Ohio passed away at the age of 97 at the Knolls of Oxford. He was born October 8, 1928 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Eugene and Catherine (Kiffmeyer) Eichhold. He is survived by his wife, "Jane" of 73 years; three children Paul R. Jr. (Jan), Martha (George) Junker, Amy (Chris) Giles, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, soon to be eight.



He is preceded in death by three brothers and their spouses: Louis "Bud" (Marie), Joseph (Carolyn) and John "Jake" (Elaine) Eichhold. Dick and his brothers ran the Ohio Taxi & Baggage Company in Hamilton, Ohio for 41 years.



He was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a degree in business. He served in the Army in the Korean War, earning the rank of 2nd Lieutenant of the 12th Artillery group serving in three campaigns, and received a Citation from the Korean government for being a member of a Korean Military Advisory Group. He then went to night school at the Salmon P. Chase College of Law for 5 years to earn his law degree. The Ohio State Bar Association recognized him in 2025 for 65 years of service and membership in the Association. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for over 60 years.



Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am Wednesday April 1, 2026 in Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Rd. Fairfield, Ohio 45014. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any Veterans organization of your choice. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





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