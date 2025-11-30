Paul Dunlap

Dunlap, Paul



age 87, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Thursday, November 27, 2025. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Kaaren Dunlap; daughter, Cheryl Dunlap; son, Dr. Brian (Ann) Dunlap; grandchildren, Steven (Makenzie) Dunlap, Lucas Dunlap, Andrew Dunlap, and Stuart Dunlap; great-granddaughters, Madison and Aubrey Dunlap; stepchildren, Weston Mangold, Kenton Mangold, and Christy (John) Kaloukian; step-grandchildren, Valerie and Tyler Mangold, and Megan, Nicholas, and Elizabeth Kaloukian; sister-in-law, Helen Dunlap; and numerous extended family and friends. A visitation will be held from 1-2pm on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at David's UCC, 170 W. David Rd, Kettering, OH 45429, with a funeral service to follow at 2pm. A livestream will be available via David's UCC YouTube channel. Inurnment at David's Cemetery, Kettering, at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The American Lung Association or David's United Church of Christ, Kettering.



