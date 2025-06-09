PATTERSON, Russell A.



Russell Patterson, of Trotwood OH, passed away on Fri, May.16, 2025. Funeral service to be held on Tues, June 10, 2025, 11:30 am at Summit Christian Church, 4021 Denlinger Rd, Dayton OH 45426, Rev. Shelby Walker, officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Tuesday at the church beginning at 10:30 am. Masonic Memorial service to be held at 10:30 am. FACIAL MASK IS RECOMMENDED. Internment: Dayton National Cemetery. Visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. Third St.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com