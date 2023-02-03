PATTERSON,



Barbara Ellen "Barb"



Barbara Ellen "Barb" Patterson, 76, of Urbana, passed away on January 31, 2023, at Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born on June 6, 1946, in Springfield, the daughter of Ralph and Gladys Seymour. Barb had retired from Villa of Springfield, a devoted and caring nurse. She was an LPN for 25 years. She was a member of the Moose Lodge of Urbana, Ohio. Barb enjoyed yard work, traveling and visiting family and friends. An avid animal lover, Barb enjoyed her cats, Marvin and Sassy. Barb is survived by her husband of 31 years, William "Bill" Patterson, two daughters, Pamela (Douglas) Ferryman and Kimberly Austin, son, Scott (Chris) Austin, step-brothers, Doug Barletto and David (Jackie) Barletto, granddaughters, Amber Jenkins, Kayla (Anthony) Ferryman and Abby Austin, grandson, Zack Austin, great grandson, Conner Sizemore, great-granddaughter, Emma and Kinsley and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends including Elsie Hilling. She was preceded in death by a sister, Sandy, step brothers, Tim Barletto and Joe Barletto, her parents, Ralph (Jo Anne) Seymour and Gladys (Bennie) Barletto and the father of her children, Larry Austin. Visitation will be held from 10:00AM until 12:00 Noon on Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon with Chaplin Zach Maloney officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

