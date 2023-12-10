Patterson, Barbara J.



age 82, of Centerville, died on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at The Courtyard at Centerville Memory Care. Barb was born in Syracuse, New York, in 1941, to the late Walter and Gertrude (Hunt) Jones. She was a graduate of Penn Yan Academy in 1959, and received her Bachelor of Science Degree from Syracuse University in 1963 where she was also a proud member of Tri Delta Sorority. Barb started her career as a kindergarten teacher in Brighton New York before meeting and marrying her loving husband of 55 years, Bob. She became a devoted military wife, moving with Bob to Okinawa, Japan as he progressed through his career with the United States Air Force. After moving back to the states, she and Bob ultimately settled in the Dayton area, where Barb focused her love and attention on her family and numerous friends. She loved to entertain and was the consummate hostess for many dinner parties, bridge games, and luncheons. She also volunteered for many organizations, including PTO, Dayton Philharmonic, Meals on Wheels, and was a very active member of the Tri Delta Alumni. When she found time for herself, which wasn't often, she relaxed by reading a good book on her screened-in porch, tending to her myriad of plants, or baking her famous chocolate chip cookies. Barb was a devoted friend who always had time to lend a hand to a friend and for marathon phone calls to friends near and far. Her ties to New York never waned as she always enjoyed attending High School reunions, visiting friends, or spending time at Keuka Lake. Barb was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Robert E. "Bob" Patterson. She is survived by her daughter, Beth (Craig) Zielazny; son, Brent (Erica Spitzig); grandson, Ethan Zielazny; sisters, Carolyn (Jack) Josti, Diane (Frank) Casciano; sister-in-law, Carole Farley; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 2PM on Friday, December 15 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. The family will greet friends after the service. Private family inurnment at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Barb's memory to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



