PATTEN, Carolyn Sue



Carolyn Sue Patten, 79, of Springfield, passed away July 18, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born January 18, 1942, in Charleston, West Virginia, the daughter of James Ernest and Margueritte (Bennett) Deford. Mrs. Patten enjoyed riding with her husband Larry on his Harley Motorcycle, spending quality time with her family and friends and taking walks with her grand dog "Roxy". She is survived by two daughters, Melissa (Chris) Siferd and Annette (Richard) Keller, two grandchildren, Ashley (Jesse) Kiser and Samuel Keller, sister-in-law, Diane Deford and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Larry Patten in 2014, a brother, James Ernest Deford II, a sister, Ernestine Murray and her parents. Private services will be held for the family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

