Patsy Sennett

Sennett, Patsy C.



Patsy Clair Sennett, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on January 14, 2026, surrounded by loved ones, leaving a legacy of devotion, hard work, generosity, and grace. Patsy was born on April 3, 1938, in Buckhorn, Kentucky, to Ned White and Sadie Eversole White. The original "coal miner's daughter," she was raised in humble circumstances during a time when life demanded grit, resilience, and perseverance-qualities that would shape her character for the rest of her life. During World War II, her family moved to Middletown, Ohio, when her father was drafted into the U.S. Navy. This move would become the foundation of her lifelong connection to the community. She graduated from Middletown High School and began her career as a secretary at Gardner Board and Carton Company in Middletown. There, she met William "Bill" Sennett, the company's National Sales Manager. After a brief courtship, Pat and Bill married in Newport, Kentucky, followed by a honeymoon at Latonia Raceway just down the river. The couple shared more than four decades of a deeply loving marriage, remaining devoted partners for 43 wonderful years until Bill's passing in 2003. Pat was the heart of her family. She raised four children-Suzanne, Bill, Mike, and Dave-and played a vital role in building and maintaining the family business. In 1970, she and Bill took a leap of faith and founded Sennett Container, Inc., a corrugated container manufacturing company that they grew together until selling it in 1992. Even after Bill's passing, Pat continued working in sales, later with N-Stock Box, staying active and engaged in her career until 2020. Her strong work ethic never faded; she worked well into her 80s, demonstrating her determination, independence, and pride in her contributions. Pat lived independently in her home on Nelson Road for over 60 years - a place that was always a center for family, friends, and many celebrations. Known as the ultimate host, she loved entertaining, bringing people together, and making everyone feel at home. Her children's friends were always treated like family, and her door was open to everyone. She never missed a sporting event, school performance, or milestone in her children's or grandchildren's lives. She was a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished moments with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, taking great joy in their accomplishments and simply being part of their lives. As the oldest of five siblings, she remained deeply committed to her brothers and sisters throughout her life, always ready to lend a helping hand. Pat had many passions. She loved horse racing, peanut M&Ms, gardening, reading, music, and movies. She was an excellent Southern-style cook, known for her chicken and dumplings and her sausage gravy and biscuits - dishes that are forever linked to comfort, love, and family. Her favorite retreat was her vacation home on Norris Lake in Tennessee, where she found peace, beauty, and happiness by the water. She also took great pride in her appearance, known for her sense of style and grace. No matter the occasion, Pat believed in showing up well-dressed and well-prepared-an outward reflection of her inner strength and self-respect. Patsy is survived by her children, Suzanne B. (Scott) Weil of Knoxville, Tennessee, William Leo (Regina) Sennett III of Harrison, Ohio, and David Tobin (Keri) Sennett of West Chester, Ohio. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Amber (Kipp) Leihgeber, Lauren Weil (AJ) Leon, Molly (Claire) Raud, Andrew (Erin) Weil, William L. Sennett IV, Luke (Emma) Sennett, Daniel Sennett, and Katie Sennett; and her great-grandchildren, Ava, Teagan, and Luca; along with her sister, Shirley (Mark) Hinkle and many other nieces, nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ned and Sadie; her husband, Bill; her siblings, Sue, Earl, and Carl; and her beloved son, Michael, all of whom held a special place in her heart. The family expresses heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff of Suncrest Hospice - Cincinnati and Optimized Senior Living for their kindness, care, and support. A Gathering of Family & Friends will be Monday, January 19, 2026 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, followed by a Memorial Service at 7:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263 or at hospiceofcincinnati.org. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com