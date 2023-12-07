Patrus, Marilyn



Marilyn Francis Patrus, a woman of undeniable strength and a colorful tapestry of love, left this world on December 3, 2023, surrounded by her devoted family. Born on April 25, 1937, Marilyn's life was a mosaic of warmth, compassion, and a unique sense of humor. Marilyn's legacy is one of love, and her role as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother (our Nonnie) was at the core of her being. She had a special fondness for children and babies. Her grandchildren and great grands were the light of her life. Marilyn is survived by her three loving children, Jon, Pam, and Rob, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, each a testament to the enduring love and connections she cultivated. Her infectious sense of humor and quick wit brought both laughter and contemplation to every gathering. Her competitive spirit and love for socializing were evident in her fondness for card games. Bridge and Euchre were regular pastimes. Her home and garden were reflections of her impeccable taste and care, a testament to her high standards and class. Marilyn took great pride in creating a welcoming home adorned with love (always having brownies and pudding ready for her sons and grands) In remembering Marilyn Francis Patrus, we celebrate a life well-lived, a legacy of love, laughter, and the occasional constructive commentary. As we bid farewell to a remarkable woman, let us find solace in the memories of her boundless love, infectious laughter, and the dance of life she so gracefully performed. May she rest in eternal peace, surrounded by the love that she so generously shared throughout her lifetime. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions would be appreciated to Queen City Hospice. https://queencityhospice.com/donate/ A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday December 9, 2023 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4 Fairfield. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



