Patrick, Titus

Patrick Jr, Pastor Titus J.



Age 84, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 5:00 pm, Saturday, February 1, 2025, at Rhema Lighthouse Christian Center, 3271 Glen Helen Road, Dayton, Ohio 45406. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com



