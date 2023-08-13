Patrick, Betty



Betty Patrick, age 77, of Carlisle, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Miami Valley Hospital. Betty was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 26, 1946 to Jerry and Lucille (McCartt) Davis. Betty was preceded in death by her siblings, Irene Anders, Mack Davis, Eula Hoskins, Jerry Davis, Claudette Adams, Margie Jones, Norma Shepard, and daughter, Debbie Spurlock. She is survived by her husband of 13 years, Robert Patrick, and two daughters, Tammy (Todd) Williams and Nikki (Rusty) Nugent. She is also survived by grandchildren, Betty Cunningham, Richie Spurlock, Hannah Williams, Anthony Williams, Abby Nugent and Gabe Nugent, along with great grandchildren Micah, Annamarie, Payton, Kyleigh, Ryleigh, Jaxon, and Joleigh. Betty is also survived by her sister, Eunice Troutt, her uncle, Fred McCartt, as well as many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends and family on Monday, August 14, 2023 from 5-7 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St., Springboro, Ohio 45066. The funeral will be following the visitation at 7:00 pm, August 14, 2023. The funeral procession will leave Anderson Funeral Home at 10:30 am, Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Burial will be held at 11:00 am at Valley View Memorial Gardens, 170 N. Valley Rd., Xenia, Ohio 45385.



Funeral Home Information

Anderson Funeral Home

40 North Main Street

Springboro, OH

45066

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson