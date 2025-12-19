Patricia Jessee-Jordan

Jessee-Jordan, Patricia Ann



JESSEE-JORDAN, Patricia Ann, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 in Dayton, Ohio. Pat was born on Monday, September 13, 1948, to Joseph Scott and Anna Victoria (née Leonard) Jessee.



She was preceded in death by both parents. Patricia is survived by her husband, Tom Jordan; sister-in-law, Judy (Tom) Hamant; aunt, Billie Leonard; cousins, Donna Howe, Wanda Correa, and Johnna Hernandez; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Pat graduated from Fairview High School and the Dayton Art Institute. She received an MFA from Tulane University in New Orleans, where she also became one of the youngest art instructors. In 1993, Pat moved from New Orleans, LA to Bristol, VA. She worked in elementary schools where she used cultural arts and educational skills to bring international cultures alive through dance, music, art, and hands on exhibits from many countries. Pat won many awards for her contributions to the arts and art education.



Family will receive visiting friends on Sunday, December 21st from 1 – 3:00PM at Schlientz and Moore Funeral Home, 1632 Wayne Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45410.





