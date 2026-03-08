Patricia Fairbanks

Fairbanks (Groeber), Patricia A. "Pat"



Fairbanks, Patricia (Groeber), 94, of Springfield, lifelong mother, nurse, caregiver, and non-stop force, passed away quietly on March 2, 2026. She was the third of twelve children born to Paul and Catherine Groeber of Springfield. Pat was married 64 years to Stew Fairbanks, who passed in 2017. Together they built a family that now spans three generations and whom she took great pride in: five children, Ken (Nancy), Dave (Angie), Sue, Dick (Julie) and Donnie (Anne); ten grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; and an abundance of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her siblings Helen Grimm, Danny Groeber and Kay Shively. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Stew; and nine siblings. Mom spent more than 30 years as an RN and Nursing Supervisor at Mercy Medical Center. After retirement, she kept caring for others through volunteer work and St. Bernard's, St. Vincent de Paul, and wherever else she was needed. She balanced that service with crafts, golf, travel, cards, dominoes, puzzles, a good Manhattan, and a deep love for family. She lived with compassion, loyalty, faith, humility, and tolerance for her fun-loving children. Her strength and perspective shaped our lives more than she likely ever knew. We carry her voice with us. We will miss her (and her scrubbies) deeply. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 13, at 12:30 p.m. in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Visitation will be held two hours prior, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



