Patricia Cashdollar

Cashdollar, Patricia L.



Patricia L. Cashdollar passed away peacefully at Columbus Alzheimer's Care Center on Monday, February 9, 2026. She was born April 3, 1937 to Evelyn (Fehrman) and Robert Evans in Dayton, OH. Pat was a devoted advocate for individuals with disabilities, helping to found the Developmental Center for Children with Disabilities (DCCD) and later starting Kids Come in Special Flavors, a business celebrating the uniqueness of every child, as well as the Technology Resource Center (TRC). She also worked nationally to support the passage of the Affordable Care Act and served as editor of the Ohio Almanac - Ninth Edition - 1980-81. Her Catholic faith was an important and steady foundation in her life, providing strength, comfort, and guidance throughout her work and personal journey. Pat was married to John (Jack) Cashdollar for 43 years. She is survived by her sister Barbara (Fehrman) Ebert, and seven children: John Cashdollar Jr. (Lori), Greg Cashdollar (Sally), David Cashdollar (Randy), Jean Staub (John), Nancy Cashdollar, Beth Kern (Shannon), and Barbara Baughman (Tim). Mom was blessed with fourteen grandchildren: Caleb Cashdollar, Amy Cashdollar Tullos (Tylor), Kristin Cashdollar Anderson (Cody), Michael Cashdollar, Janie Cashdollar, Jessica Young (Steve), Michelle Staub (John Lortie), Nick Staub, Rebekah Mijares, Abigail Frausto, Samuel Frausto, Hannah Kern, Seth Kern (Kelsey), and Rachel Kern, and five great-grandchildren, Leon Anderson, Tia Anderson, Thea Cashdollar, Abel Lortie, and the latest addition Lowell Lortie. Pat also was survived by a multitude of nieces and nephews. Per Pat's wishes there will be a private family gathering at Tobias Funeral Home in Kettering followed by a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery (Dayton).



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com