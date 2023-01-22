PASCUAL, Meafelia B.



Age 98 of West Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023. She was born December 24, 1924, in Manila, Philippines, to Bernardo and Segunda Ramos Baldoz. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 28 years, Engineer Gil Pascual Sr. and 8 siblings. She is survived by her 7 children and their spouses: Rodolfo (Rudy) Pascual (Evangeline); Anselmo (Anjie) Pascual (Belen); Meafelia (Mina) Gusukuma (Stanley) of Virginia; Rosalia (Sally) Juan (Danilo); Gilda Panganiban (Cesar); Susan Reeder (Ray); and Gil (Jun) Pascual (Amelia); 25 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and sister, Dr. Videona Bautista of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.



Meafelia had ninety-eight years of a life full of love, hard work, family, and faith. Her early years were defined by learning frugality during the Depression, determination during the Japanese occupation of the Philippines during WWII, and love upon marrying her grade one sweetheart. Their all too short 28 years together were full of singing and dancing in the living room, and most importantly, the demonstration of nurturing love to their "Seven Jewels".



Meafelia always stepped forward with her core values of education, independence, and hard work. As salutatorian of her high school class, she earned a full scholarship in nursing. Meafelia worked as a school nurse for 18 years in the Philippines, owned small businesses and later became a successful real estate agent—buying and investing in multiple properties. She passed on her entrepreneurial and sales skills to her children and her family thrived through her success. The hard work paid off as she achieved education of her children and the ultimate goal of petitioning immigration for her entire family to the United States, "the land of milk and honey".



Upon arrival in the United States, Meafelia passed the Ohio Nursing Board exam at age 60. Up until her retirement at age 80, every patient she took care of became her lifelong friend, including the mother of Virginia Kettering and Mr. Macarius (former Mayor of Kettering). Her amazing career inspired several of her grandchildren to follow in her footsteps in becoming nurses.



Meafelia prided herself on staying mentally, faithfully, and physically strong, watching Jeopardy, praying, and doing her exercises/stretches up until the day she passed. Everyone who met "Lola Mea" walked away inspired with words of wisdom, challenges to become a better family member, and reminders of the value of saving money. She will be greatly missed.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45429. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45449. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Henry Church located at 6696 N Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449. Online condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com