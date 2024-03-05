Partington, Virginia Rose



PARTINGTON, Virginia Rose, age 84, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, March 1, 2024. Virginia worked at Marion Lanes for several years and was a member of Huber Heights Baptist Temple.



She was preceded in death first husband, Richard Pearce, second husband, Paul J. Hines and daughter, Anna Montgomery. Virginia is survived by her third husband, Ken Partington; daughters & sons-in-law, Fay & David Rhinehart, Karen & Larry Tyree, Tracy & Craig Gabriel; sons & daughters-in-law, Kenny & Lisa Pearce, Richard & Vanessa Pearce; sister, Adell Lantz; 20 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 11:00 AM Friday, March 8, 2024 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with David Rhinehart & Pastor Chuck Zimmerman officiating. Interment Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-7 PM Thursday. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Spina Bifida Coalition in Virginia's memory.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com