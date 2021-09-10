springfield-news-sun logo
PARSONS, Phyllis

PARSONS, Phyllis J.

Age 85, passed away September 4, 2021, at her home in Germantown, Ohio. She was born September 30, 1935, in

Middletown, the daughter of Rexford and Dessie (Gilbert) Moore. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Roy "Chip" Hardin III; granddaughter, Nicole Barnard; and a grandson, Steve Davidson. She is survived by her daughter, Kim (husband, Greg) South; 7 grandchildren, Maddy Hardin, Jonas Hardin, Chanel Cieutat, Roy Hardin, Tonya Robinson, Johna Trimble, and Joe Hardin; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Monday at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Dr. Dan Flory officiating.

Visitation will be from Noon until service time Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please

visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.

