Parr, Anna R.



Anna Jane Parr, 87, of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away on March 28, 2024. She was born on April 5, 1936, in College Corner, Indiana, to Elmer and Ruth Riester.



Anna dedicated her career as a Medical Transcriptionist at Children's Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, where she showcased her meticulous attention to detail and compassion for the young patients she served.



Outside of work, Anna found joy in hobbies like caring for plants and knitting. Her green thumb and talent with needles brought beauty and warmth to those around her.



Anna is survived by her loving sons, Steve Parr and Mark Parr, granddaughters Lydia, Sydney, and Isabella, and grandson Colin. She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Parr, as well as her parents, Elmer and Ruth Riester.



A service to celebrate Anna's life will be held on May 4, 2024, at 4PM at Newcomer Funeral Home, located at 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton at https://hsdayton.org/ in honor of Anna's love for animals.



Anna will be remembered for her kindness, dedication, and the warmth she brought to all those whose lives she touched. May she rest in peace.



