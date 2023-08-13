Parks, Sean C.L.



Sean C. L. Parks, age 33, of Fort Worth, TX, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly in Dublin, Ireland, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Celebration of life 11:30 am Friday, August 18, 2023, at Open Bible Christian Church, 4715 Burkhardt Ave. Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am- 11:30 am. Family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to HOUSE OF WHEAT Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral