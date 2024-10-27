Parks, Maggie J.



Age 89, passed away on Saturday 19, 2024. She was born February 18, 1935 in Franklin, Georgia to Bill and Sallie Dunson. She retired from DESC after 39 1/2 years. She belonged to several Houses in the PHA Masonic Organization. She was an avid bowler and served as a Director of the Dayton Women's Bowling Association 25 years. She was proceeded in death by both parents; Spouse, Charles Parks; Son, Charles Parks Jr.; Sister, Nellie; Brothers, Bill E. and Paul. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving Sister, Shirley Lyons; Brother, Fred Dunson; Grandson, Lillard (Donna) Parks; Great Grandchildren, Mia Parks and Miles Parks; and a host of Nephews, Nieces, Cousins, and other loving family members and friends. She was a ball of energy, and a soulful person who knew no strangers and will be greatly missed. Funeral service will be held at 12:30 pm, Friday, November 1, 2024, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402. Visitation will be held at 9:00am -10:00am and 11:00am - 12:30 pm. Masonic Services (Daughters and OES) will be held 10:00am - 11:00am. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



