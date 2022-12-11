PARKS, Ludie

PARKS, Sr., Ludie



Age 94, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, December 16th, 2022, at Good Samaritan Baptist Church, 4230 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com