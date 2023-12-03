Parks, Hilda F.



Hilda F. Parks age 83 of Hamilton went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday November 30, 2023. She was born on January 27, 1940 in Hamilton the daughter of the late Faye and Louise (nee Ramsey) Sowder. She is survived by her loving husband Jerry Parks; two sons Rocky (Amy) Parks and Scott (Tika) Parks; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; two brothers. Was preceded in death by two children Regina Hoskins and Gregory Parks; two brothers. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Visitation will be on Saturday December 9, 2023 at The Church of God of the Union Assembly 1814 Millville Ave 45013 from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Trey Sternes officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



