Parks, Donna

Parks (Woods), Donna Ruth



Donna Ruth Parks, age 86, of Springfield, passed away Friday, August 4, 2023 at Forest Glen Legacy Center while in Hospice care. Donna was born on November 28, 1936 in Missouri and adopted by Alfred and Alice Woods as an infant. A Wittenberg graduate, she taught in Springfield City Schools for over thirty years. An award winning teacher, she was often called upon to try out new programs before their being introduced district-wide. Donna loved being the foreign exchange student coordinator and often hosted foreign students. An accomplished pianist, she taught piano for decades in Springfield and played for Northridge United Methodist Church for fifteen years and most recently for the Plattsburg United Church of Christ. After retirement from the Oesterlen Services for Youth, she played piano in many retirement facilities across Clark and Champaign Counties. Donna loved animals, especially dogs, and she volunteered at and donated to the Clark County Humane Society. She was also a talented bridge player and a volunteer at the United Senior Services of Springfield. Her daughter, Terri Fugh, a long time survivor of Cystic Fibrosis, preceded her in death. She is survived by three cousins, Carol Miller of Urbana, Charles Miller of South Vienna, several other cousins and special friends Corda Gullet of Plattsburg and Mary Anna White of Greenville. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Clark County Humane Society. Arrangements are being handled by the Kinley Funeral Home. Memories and condolences can be made at www.kinleymemorialservices.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com