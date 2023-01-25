PARKISON, Don Lee



Age 79, of Beavercreek, passed away Wednesday, January 18th, at Vienna Springs Health Campus. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Parkison, mother and father Phyllis and Harold Parkison, sister Carol Dixon and daughter Kristen Parkison. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Staci and Paul Auer of Beavercreek, OH, and their children Jacob, Dawson, Lucas, and Loren; son and daughter-in-law, Darin and Sarah Parkison of Severna Park, MD, and their children Abigail, Daniel and Nathan; sister Barb Shears of Dayton, OH, and sister and brother-in-law Jane and Keith Clark of Kittyhawk, NC; two brothers-in-law Robert Gleadall Jr and Ron Wilson of Blue Ridge, GA; niece and nephew Joyce and Greg Labenski and their daughters Morgan and Madylin. Don is also survived by a host of other loving family members and close friends. Don was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving for over 20 years as a reservist. He worked at Dayton Power and Light for over 35 years. After retirement, he worked for Tobias Funeral home for 12 years. Don loved his church family at Beaver United Church of Christ and volunteered there in just about every capacity. He especially loved the choir and mowing the grass. The family is accepting visitation on Friday, January 27th from 6:00PM – 8:00PM at Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek. Funeral services will be held at Beaver United Church of Christ with Reverend Brian Eastman officiating on Saturday, January 28th at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Beaver United Church of Christ. Arrangements by Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel.

