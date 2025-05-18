Parker, Willie Stewart



PARKER, Willie Stewart, age 103, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, May 5, 2025 at his residence, Willie was a retired Tech Sgt. from the U.S. Air Force with 24 years of service and retired route driver for Cardinal Vending after 20 years. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of World War II and a former member of Chapel Three. Willie was preceded by his beloved wife, Garnell in 1999, his parents and 3 sisters. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Willis & Nora Parker; grandchildren, Stephanie Parker (Adrian Henry), Jennifer Parker; greatgrandchildren, Jessica Swaney (Cary Barnhart), Logan Riley (Cody); great great-grandchildren, Parker, Ashton, Reagan, other relatives and friends.



Funeral service 11:30 Wednesday May 21, 2025 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Rev. Vanetta L. Bellows officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:30 Wednesday until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Willie's memory.



