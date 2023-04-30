Parker, Mark Allan



Parker, Mark Allan 62 of Springfield passed away April 25, 2023, at Miami Valley Hospital following a brief illness. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on September 6, 1960, the son of Delmar and Shirley Parker. He retired from Honda in the paint department with 34 years of service on March 1, 2023. Mark also worked part-time at the Springfield Antique Mall (where he was known to bring more items home than his paycheck). He had a passion for animals, collecting antiques, shopping, and eating. Oh yes and TALKING. Mark was known as fun loving and never wanted to grow up. He was preceded in death by his parents and friend Mike Harris. Survivors include his companion of 15 years Jerimie Mueller; brother Terry (Louanne) Parker; sisters Vicki (Pete) Schwierking, Connie (Jim) Fannin, Cindy (Pat) Sigler, and Amy (Steve) Russell; many nieces and nephews. Services to honor Mark will be Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at NOON in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, with visitation beginning at 11:00AM. Burial to follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial contributions are requested to the Clark County Dog Shelter 5201 Urbana Road Springfield, Ohio 45502. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



