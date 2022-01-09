PARKER, Edna E.



Edna E. Parker, age 80 of Fairborn, OH, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 25, 2021. She was born September 15, 1941, in Cullman, Alabama, to Bill and Era (Duke)



Sellers.



Edna attended International Faith Church in Fairborn where she volunteered at the food pantry and attended the social events at the church. She liked to sew, write, going out to eat and just cruising in a car. Edna loved to travel and enjoyed going back to Alabama to visit family and her great-nephew Benjamin. Christmas was her



favorite holiday and she enjoyed staying with her son Jeff and his family. Edna loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by all.



Edna is survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Connie) Parker Sr., and Rick Parker; daughter, Rita (Ron) Humbarger; father of her children, Ernie Parker; five grandchildren, Jimmy Hyatt, Christy (Andrew) Bennett, Brandy Parker, Jeffrey Parker, Jr. and



Austin Hill; fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Brenda Blair and Patsy (Jim) Shoup; a sister-in-law, Essie Sellers; and numerous other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James, Billy and Curt Sellers; and sisters, Bobbie Hughes and Marie Ann Pate.



A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Newcomer



Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. A Memorial



Service will follow the gathering at 11:00 am at the funeral home. She will be inurned following the services at Byron Cemetery Mausoleum.



To leave a memory of Edna or a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com.

