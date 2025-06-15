Parenti, Adele

Parenti (Cekun), Adele Marie



age 99, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2025. Adele was born March 2, 1926 to Helen and Kaston Cekun in Dayton, OH. She graduated from Kaiser High School in Dayton in 1944 and married her high school sweetheart, Frank Parenti, in 1946. Adele and Frank were married for 68 years until Frank's passing in 2014. They raised 5 children together. Adele proudly worked at Elder Johnson (later known as Elder Beerman) until her first child was born. She was a founding member of a social group of women who, from high school on, took on community service projects and fundraising for charities. Adele also spent many years as a weekly volunteer at Good Samaritan Hospital. Respected for her kindness and generosity, Adele was loved and admired by all who knew her. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by 4 of her children: Christine Frank (husband Wesley), of Norwich, CT; David Parenti of Dayton, OH; Kathleen Clark (husband Larry) of Golden, CO; and Linda Parenti (husband Randy Byrd) of Centerville, OH. Adele also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren - Shayna Cunningham, Lia Cunningham, Lilianna Lykins, Chloe Berning, and Jeramiah Clark- and great grandchildren - Paloma Clark, Kieran Freeman, Quinn Freeman, Emerson Freeman, Nora Jarboe, and Jack Jarboe - as well as many loved nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Adele was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank, her son, Joseph, her sister, her brothers, her sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law. Of the Parenti/Cekun families, she was the last of her generation. Family and friends are invited to gather on June 27, 2025 from 9:30-10:30a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering, OH. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Adele's honor at 10:30a.m. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Adele's name may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or at www.ohioshospice.org/give. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com