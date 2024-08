Parente, John J.



age 87 of Springboro, OH passed away Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Otterbein of Springboro. A funeral mass will be held at 11am on Friday, August 9, 2024 at St. Henry's Catholic Church, 6696 Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Dayton (555 Valley Street, Dayton, OH 45405). To view full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com