Papp, Nancy S.



Nancy Sullivan Papp, 64, of Finneytown, Ohio, passed away March 18, 2024.



Born Jan. 13, 1960, in Hamilton, Ohio, Nancy spent most of her life surrounded by family in the state she loved.



Born to Barbara and Ronald Sullivan, Nancy and her two brothers, Dan and Steve, spent their early years in Milford, Ohio, before moving to Hamilton when she was around ten years old in 1970. After Ronald passed away, Barbara remarried to Richard Tilney, bringing three new stepsisters, Jan, Joanne, and Martha, and two new stepbrothers, Thom and Tim, into her life. All of whom she loved and remained close with throughout her life.



A bookworm and quick study, Nancy went to Taft High School where she was a gifted flute player in the band. Later, she earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Miami (Ohio) University and even spent a season on the women's rugby team. After a brief stint in San Luis Obispo, California, she returned to Ohio, settling in Finneytown where she raised her two children, Monica and Cameron.



As a stay at home mom, Nancy created countless memories with Monica and Cameron at the Cincinnati Zoo, Kings Island, the pool, family get-togethers, and always supported their endless extracurricular activities. Later in life, she re-joined the workforce, eventually working at Beacon Orthopedics for over 20 years.



Nancy had a green thumb and loved animals, especially her dog, Masi, who, as fate would have it, passed away around the same time. She was a lifelong, tortured Cincinnati Bengals fan, attending games with her children and grandchildren and supporting the team through its worst (more often) and best (less often) years.



But at the heart of Nancy's life was her family. She was a warm and loving 'Nene' to her six beautiful grandchildren - Alesi, Ana, Natha, Amelina, Avanai, and Oliver - hosting sleepovers and taking them to events around town.



You could also always find her radiating with love and joy at larger family events, with a glass of her crappy red wine in hand. During special celebrations, you would find her serving her infamous bottle of Creme de Menthe - but only the green kind! - and forcing everyone to play cards. But that was Nancy - it would take a few nudges to get her out and about, but once she was there, she made you have fun. And everyone was always welcome. If you were married into the family or just friends of the family, you were family - including her not-officially adopted son, Lamar.



Nancy's life was defined by her love for her family, her joy in the simple pleasures, and her unwavering support for those she cared about. She will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to be a part of her life.



A celebration of life for Nancy will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Nancy to the SPCA of Cincinnati. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com