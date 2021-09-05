PAPANEK, Michael and Judy

PAPANEK, Michael



Joseph and Judith Ann



Oct. 11, 1945 – Aug. 12, 2021



May 8, 1945 – Aug. 17, 2021



Mike and Judy Papanek went to be with their Lord and



Savior in Heaven the 12th and 17th of August 2021.



Loved by all who knew them, they leave behind their daughter Melissa Ann Perry and her daughters Ruth Grace and



Lauren Perry of Tipp City, son Philip Michael Papanek, his wife Holly (Neus) Papanek, and their boys Daniel, Ryan, Adam, and Samuel Papanek of Waynesville.



They are survived by siblings/in-laws: A. Joseph Papanek, Paul Papanek and his wife Mary Ann (Brosnahan) Papanek, Mary Louise (Papanek) Brown, Mike Sherlock and his wife Cathy (Fleckenstein) Sherlock, Yvonne (Stanovich) Whittaker, and Linda (Garrett) Papanek; nieces and nephews Mark and Lori Porter, Jim and Lisa Mitchell, Paul D. Papanek, Adam Sherlock, James Brown, Nicole Brown, and Brandon Brown along with all their wonderful grand-nieces and nephews.



They join in Heaven mother and father Adam and Mary (Stanovich) Papanek, mother Ruth (Cartwright) Sherlock, grandparents James and Ferna Cartwright, Yvonne and



Michael Stanovich, and stepfather Elmer Swank; aunts and uncles Joe (Nellie) Stanovich, Warren (Sis) Cartwright, Johnny (Gladys) Cartwright, and Dick (Mary) Cartwright, Louise



Stanovich, Anita (Harold) Boyer, and Louise (William) Fultz.; brother-in-law Roger "Bill" Adkins and sister-in-law Karen (Kay) Papanek.



Michael Joseph Papanek was born October 11th, 1945, in Dayton Ohio. Humbly raised in Old North Dayton with his big brothers and little sister. Mike attended Our Lady of Rosary and later Kiser High School where he was a Kiser Alumni Hall of Fame basketball player for a career which culminated in a First Team All-City award in 1963.



Mike always talked about the moment he saw Judy Sherlock for the first time - the most beautiful woman he had ever met, he knew she was the one. Mike and Judy were married in May of 1969, and he spent the next 52 years dedicating himself to her and his family.



Mike founded Papanek Insurance in 1972 and spent the rest of his days assisting thousands of wonderful clients manage their insurance needs with the help of his children. Mike had a passion for service and truly loved being an agent, he took pride in building the business with his children. Mike's legacy lives on with Papanek Insurance in Beavercreek, Ohio, which with Melissa's stewardship will celebrate 50 years of service next year.



Mike was a lifelong member of Phillips Aquatic Club where he spent countless sunny afternoons playing basketball, swimming, playing handball or miniature golf with Phil and Missy, and playing cards with so many of his dearest friends. Seldom did he go to the pool or head to his office without a visit to the Golden Nugget Pancake House where he knew all that served there so well.



He was a long-time active member of the Kiser High School Alumni Association and the American Czechoslovakian Club in Old North Dayton. Mike loved Las Vegas, but more frequently enjoyed his trips to bingo and the local casinos with his big brother Paul.



His passion for his family was always on display as a loving husband, generous provider, great brother, a favorite uncle, an amazing dad, and a wonderful "Papaw". Mike seldom missed any of the literal hundreds of soccer, baseball, basketball, gymnastics, cross country, track, or climbing events his grandkids participated in and was always such an amicable and loving presence on the sidelines for each.



His time with us was too short, but he will always be remembered for his steady, easy going way, loving sense of humor, and dedication to all those he loved, especially Judy.



Judith Ann Sherlock was born on VE Day in 1945 and lovingly raised with her brother Mike in Sidney, Ohio, by her mother Ruth Sherlock and grandmother Ferna Cartwright.



A 1963 Graduate of Sidney High School, she was an accomplished pianist and violinist, excellent dancer, a varsity cheerleader, and a trained typist and bookkeeper.



Judy later moved to Dayton where she worked as a professional secretary and met the love of her life, Mike who she



married May 3rd, 1969. Judy and Mike began their family in 1971 and she transformed herself into a dedicated mother in every respect of the term. Judy made her children feel so



special and loved. Embracing her role as a stay-at-home mom, she volunteered at every opportunity, supported, encouraged, and loved her children, nieces, nephews, and their friends.



Judy was a uniting thread for the generations of our family. Throughout the pre and post social media era, she was never out of touch via the phone, sending cards, texting updates, and requesting prayers for all she came to know.



Upon the arrival of her first grandchild, she became known to so many as "Nanny P". Nanny P had a special bond with her grandchildren. She was a constant in Ruth Grace and Lauren's childhood helping Melissa raise two loving, smart, talented, and strong girls. The miles between Waynesville and Tipp City were never a hurdle for her as she lovingly made her way into the heart of Daniel, Ryan, Adam, and Sam as well. The energetic and optimistic "Super Nanny" that each of her grandkids and their friends have known for the last 22 years was a constant loving presence at virtually every school event, game, meet, or milestone that she could possibly attend.



Judy's dedication to her children and grandchildren and patriotic love for her country was only rivaled by her dedication and love for Mike. She was his partner in every respect,



supporting him as a loving wife, financial officer for the insurance agency, and master scheduler for attendance at all their grandkids activities and pursuits. Her eternal reunion with him just 5 days after his passing is a source of comfort for us all.



Judy's body was donated to the Ohio University Heritage



College of Osteopathic Medicine, serving as her final gift.



Mike and Judy will be greatly missed by so many that loved them. May their memory serve as fine examples of "lives well lived".



Our celebration of their time with us will be held Saturday the 2nd of October 2021, at the Tipp City United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 12:30 PM and is open to all family and friends. Their memorial service begins at 12:30 PM in the chapel with a meal immediately following in the grand hall of the church. Should you choose to share your condolences by gift, in lieu of flowers, our family politely



suggests you make a donation in memory of Mike and Judy Papanek to the Kiser High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 539, Dayton, Ohio 45404 or the Waynesville Athletic Boosters Scholarship Fund, 735 Dayton Road, Waynesville, Ohio 45068. Arrangements have been



entrusted to FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, 327 W. Main Street, Tipp City, Ohio 45371. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.

