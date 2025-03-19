Palmieri, Robert

Palmieri Jr., Robert Lee



Robert Lee Palmieri Jr. age 62 of Hamilton passed away Thursday March 13, 2025 at his home. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 23, 1962 the son of Robert L. and Phyllis L. (Metzger) Palmieri.



Bob was an Accomplished musician, an avid rock hound and a fisherman at heart. Most importantly he loved his family, extended family , and all the friends he made along the way.



Survivors include two children, Vito (Becki) Palmieri and Laci Ballinger, both of Hamilton; His parents, Robert and Phyllis; six adoring grandchildren who referred to him as "Poppi"; a sister, Pam Bettner; two brothers, Richard A. and Daniel S. Palmieri.



Memorial services will be private at the convenience of the family with burial in St. Mary Cemetery. A public celebration of Robert's Life will be announced at a later date. Online register book available at zettlerfuneralhome.com





