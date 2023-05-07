Palmer, Phil G.



Phil G. Palmer, born in Cincinnati August 23, 1944 passed peacefully on April 30, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents: John W. and Ruth L. (Sach) Palmer-McQuaide, brother: Fred and loving wife of 49 years, Nancy.



He is survived by his daughters: Pauline (Anthony)Rocco and Julie Tabar; as well as grandchildren Lindsey, A.J., Grant and Grady; siblings Ted (Jan), Tom (Anne) and Barb Bescak.



Private funeral services will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Cincinnati.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

