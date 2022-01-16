PALMER, Danny W.



Age 64, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022. He was born November 27, 1957, in Solano, California, in the Travis Air Force Hospital. Danny had a very big heart and he loved



Dillon and his family and friends. He enjoyed Harley's, racing and cars. He loved relaxing on his houseboat, hunting and Big White Trucks. Danny graduated in 1976 from Middletown High School. He worked at Kunz Safe T Cylinder for many years and was an independent truck driver until



retirement. He then moved to a houseboat at Conley Bottom Marina in June 2021.



Danny is preceded in death by his mother, Kay (Oldfield) Harding in 2016 and son, Clint Palmer in 2019. Danny is



survived by his grandson, Dillon Palmer; father, Dudley "Pop" Palmer; sister, Shirley (Bobby) Sabo; nephew, Robert (Chelsea) Sabo; niece, Ali (Stanley) Till; 7 great-nephews and great-



nieces, Bronx Till, River Sabo, Emmerson Till, Gunner Sabo, Hunter Sabo, Leighton Till and Gracen Till.



Visitation will be 10:00am 1:00 pm on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. (Casual Attire Please)



A Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Jim Peterson officiating. One Last Ride will be given to Danny



followed by burial at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

