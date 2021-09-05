springfield-news-sun logo
PALGUTA, Helen Suzanne "Sue"

Age 83, of Bellbrook, passed away on Tuesday, August 31st, 2021.

To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to wear Ohio State Buckeyes apparel, Bellbrook paraphernalia, or anything Hawaiian to her Life Celebration visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, (92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, OH 45305), on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Life Celebration Services will be held Tuesday,

September 7th, 2021, at 6:00 pm at Conner & Koch Life

Celebration Home.

The family requests donations to be sent to Hospice of Dayton, (324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420 or online https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/). You are welcome to write a condolence, send flowers, plant a tree, and share a story about Sue at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

Funeral Home Information

Conner & Koch Funeral Home

92 W. Franklin Street

Bellbrook, OH

45305

https://www.connerandkoch.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

