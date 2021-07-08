PAINE, John

PAINE, Jr., John Roland



Last year on Sunday, June 14th, 2020, John Roland Paine, Jr., "Jack" passed away peacefully at home. He was 77 years old. Jack was born in Worcester, MA, on December 14th, 1942, to John R. and Elizabeth Paine. He grew up in Barrington, IL, and that is where he met his soul mate and wife of 57 years Patricia Ann. He is survived by his wife Patricia; his son Jason (wife Lucy); daughter Courtney and his three grandchildren Ashley, Taylor and Jack.



Jack always lived his life with passion and joy. It is nearly impossible to remember him without a big smile and warm welcoming look. He was a man that could accomplish anything he put his mind to, from designing and building room additions to building a car. He loved the outdoors, earning his Eagle Scout when he was a young man and studied Forestry while attending Montana State University. He was also a 50 year member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. He honorably served his country in the Navy and then began his career in the construction industry. Jack spent most of his professional career with Dayton Superior where he worked for over 30 years, and as Vice President of Sales Marketing, he played an important role in taking the company public on the NYSE. He traveled extensively building business and enjoyed many great professional successes and friendships. During his tenure at Dayton Superior he was granted a patent for one of his inventions, he was a contributing author on technical publications, and was an active member in trade organizations, such as, American Concrete Institute and Concrete Reinforcing Steel Institute.



Most of all Jack enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved his role as a grandfather, and he did it



exceptionally well. He hosted many Thanksgivings, Christmases, and summer vacations for family and friends; where he usually had a puzzle area staged and a poker table set-up and waiting. Jack took great pride in being part of a big family. Jack and Pat cared for many newborn foster babies over a 20 year period and Jack had an innate ability to get those babies to sleep. Jack loved the ocean. He was a sailor, scuba diver and avid fisherman. Golf was his favorite sport, but he also



enjoyed playing tennis, racquetball, and all healthy competition in general. One of Jack's greatest pleasures in life was



escaping with his wife to exotic locations around the world. Jack's sense of humor and quick wit would always make you laugh, and you couldn't help but enjoy yourself in his



company.



Jack was a man who didn't let the little things bother him and he certainly had a good time his whole life! We will all dearly Miss You!



Services will be held on Saturday, July 10th, 2021, at The Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Avenue, Centerville, Ohio 45459.



Military Honors at 10:45 AM and Mass for Christian Burial immediately following.



In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you do a random act of kindness in Jack's honor.

